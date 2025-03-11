Fort Myers Beach neighbors question placement of new streetlights

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of new streetlights are being installed along Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach, a project designed to improve safety and visibility for both people and wildlife.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev visits the streets where lights have been installed:

Fort Myers Beach neighbors question placement choices for new streetlights

Florida Power & Light says more than 700 LED streetlights are carefully placed according to detailed safety studies, but some neighbors say they're confused about how the lighting locations were chosen.

Lisa Martin was finishing her morning walk when she noticed workers installing new streetlights near her street. Curious about the project, she asked the workers directly. They explained that poles were placed according to markings on the street. However, when Martin walked further down her street, she noticed the markings suddenly stopped.

"It's only at the beginning of the street, and I'm not sure why," Martin said.

Neighbors further down the street share Martin’s concerns. Joanne Vassler explained the need for better lighting due to ongoing construction and increased foot traffic.

"It would be nice if we had some lighting down here," Vassler explained.

"There's really no lighting to keep people out of areas they shouldn't be in."

Joseph de Boyer added, "You got to walk a lot of times just because traffic can get so bad that driving takes three times as long."

FPL provided a statement about the project, noting that placement decisions were carefully studied. The company says they've currently burying conduit and installig poles and fixtures.

The project is scheduled to finish in November.