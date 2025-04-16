FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — When you see a dolphin while out on the water, it’s tempting to get closer—but that instinct could be putting both you and the dolphin in danger. One local nonprofit is trying to change that.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev showcases the dolphin encounters of Pod Protectors:

Fort Myers Beach group teaches people how to respectfully interact with dolphins

As boat traffic increases around Fort Myers Beach, Monica Lynn is asking people to slow down and rethink how they interact with these beloved marine mammals. Lynn is the founder of Pod Protectors, a new nonprofit dedicated to educating tourists and boat captains on how to enjoy dolphin encounters safely and respectfully.

“We are interfering with their personal communication,” Lynn explained. “This is a nursery where we're blessed to see mothers teaching their babies, their calves, how to fish, how to communicate.”

Lynn spends much of her time kayaking around her home, filming her peaceful encounters with dolphins. Her message to visitors and locals alike is simple: don’t chase, feed, or try to get a dolphin’s attention. That means no clapping, no whistling, and definitely no speeding toward them.

“People are on vacation and you don't wanna embarrass them... but you wanna help them to do better,” she said.

To help spread awareness, her team passes out postcards with her dolphin photos on the front and clear guidelines on the back. Lynn says the best interactions happen when people stay quiet and give the animals space.

“When I got myself quiet and didn't aggressively chase dolphins... if they want to, they'll come up to you,” she said.

Some local tour operators have already adjusted their routes to avoid dolphin nurseries and feeding grounds. Lynn believes small changes like that can make a big difference in protecting the health and safety of Fort Myers Beach’s dolphin population.

Pod Protectors is hoping to expand its outreach to include more cruise lines and private boaters throughout the area.