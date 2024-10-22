Fort Myers Beach environmental task force members resign amid conservation concerns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach walkover on the south end of Estero Island, once at the center of a legal dispute, is again sparking controversy as its owner, Edward Rood, is appointed to a town panel meant to protect the island’s environment.

Rood’s beach walkway was initially blocked by town leaders, who argued it cut through an environmentally sensitive area. After a legal battle, Rood was granted approval to build the walkover, but now his appointment to the Marine and Environmental Resource Task Force has raised eyebrows among community members.

Fox 4 Edward Rood

The task force is responsible for protecting water, wildlife, plants, and air quality on Estero Island. With multiple members’ terms expiring, the town selected Rood as one of the new appointees. He said his goal is to help the committee refocus on its mission.

“I just felt like the committee had gotten a little bit lost in their purpose,” Rood said. “I didn't feel like they were actually following their mission statement.”

The task force’s former chair, Steve Johnson, has since resigned. While he did not appear on camera, Johnson issued a statement expressing concern that the committee was straying from its conservation efforts, pointing to Rood’s controversial walkover as an example.

“The committee is no longer conservationally minded,” Johnson stated.

Despite the previous legal battles, Rood insists that his motivation for joining the task force is unrelated to the walkover.

Fox 4 Rood's destroyed walkover.

“My battle over this walkover is over. It was done and finished over a year ago,” Rood explained. “I would have never asked to be a member of anything as long as this battle was going on.”

Mary Rose Spalletta, a former task force board member, also voiced concerns over Rood’s appointment. She questioned the motives behind the construction of the walkway and what it could mean for the task force’s direction.

However, Rood believes he can bring a neutral perspective to the panel.

“I don’t have any personal agenda,” Rood said. “The reason why I asked for the appointment, the reason why I wanted to be appointed, is I’m totally discouraged and against people being on committees that have personal agendas.”

noaa.gov Satellite imagery of destroyed walkover.

Rood also owns a nonprofit called Friends of Little Estero Island, which raises funds to support endangered nesting shorebirds. He says this nonprofit is another example of his commitment to environmental conservation on Fort Myers Beach.

The task force is set to meet again November 13th, and Rood plans to be there, ready to serve.