Fort Myers affordable housing properties to receive $24.5 million for repairs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four affordable housing properties in Fort Myers will receive much-needed repairs thanks to a $24.5 million federal grant awarded to the city's housing authority.

People at the properties say they have been dealing with significant issues since Hurricane Ian, including leaky roofs that have damaged their homes and belongings.

Bettye Norris, who lives at Renaissance Preserve, showed Price where water comes through her ceiling when it rains.

"That was last week and they start working back on it until it started back raining," Norris said.

Norris has been dealing with this issue since Hurricane Ian struck in 2022. She says the water damage has ruined her floors, walls, furniture and clothing.

"The floors were messed up in their bedroom, and some of the furniture got messed up," Norris said. "I have furniture that was thrown out a couple of days ago. My son had to come get rid of my furniture with the rain. And were they supposed to fix my roof, but it wasn't fixed."

She described seeing puddles of water on the third floor of the apartment complex, even in the hallway.

"This lady was meeting me, walking with her daughter or granddaughter. They saw me when my Rudy Tootie hit the floor up in the hallway," Norris said.

When informed about the federal grant, Norris emphasized that new roofs should be the priority.

"I pray to God that they will do the right thing about this apartment," Norris said.

Tenants report similar issues at Landings at East Pointe, another property set to receive repairs.

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers provided a statement:

"The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers is incredibly grateful to Lee County and its Board of County Commissioners for their support of affordable housing through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Fund. This $24.5 million in funding will allow us to rehabilitate 644 affordable rental units at four multi-family affordable housing developments that were damaged in 2022 by Hurricane Ian: Broadway Apartments, East Pointe Place Phase 1, Landings at East Point and Renaissance Preserve.

"In the coming weeks, the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers and our nonprofit development arm, the Southwest Florida Affordable Housing Choice Foundation, will be working with residents to identify their next steps. For renovation work to occur, residents will be relocated to comparable nearby Housing Authority communities or to other affordable housing options of their choosing through the support of housing vouchers. Rehabilitation work will begin once funding is received. This is an ongoing process, and every resident will receive support and guidance from Housing Authority staff to ensure a smooth transition."

Douglass Hogg, who lives at the Renaissance Preserve Senior Apartments and serves as a housing authority committee member, said he has been advocating for the roof leaks to be fixed.

"It's hard to find a home outside and getting afford and being able to afford, plus, especially when you're not working anymore. And affordable housing helps out a lot," Hogg said.

