FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says they need your help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

FMPD says the crash happened on Carrell Road near Cleveland Avenue around 2:30 AM on Sunday.

They say the pedestrian was injured and is in the hospital from their injuries.

FMPD says if you have any information, contact the Fort Myers Police Department or leave a tip with the SWFL Crime Stoppers.