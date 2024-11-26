Florida's mental health professionals to get student loan relief in 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More people in Florida will soon get their student loans reimbursed. Starting in 2025, licensed mental health professionals like therapists, social workers, and counselors can receive up to $75,000 in student loan relief over a four-year period.

Giving to people can come in many different forms. For Jimmy Flemming, it's through the power of listening and using science.

"I think being a therapist is kind of a part of who I am as a person," said Jimmy Flemming, a Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern. "I love helping people, I love going out of my way."

Jimmy grew up in Southwest Florida and earned his master's degree in therapy from Hodges University. He's now studying for his Ph.D. But becoming a therapist requires a long and expensive investment.

"Just to be a licensed mental health counselor, you're looking at 8 years," he said. "Dedicated to just being a therapist, it's about $60 or $70,000 for my master's degree, plus an additional $60,000 for my Ph.D."

Without his degree, Jimmy wouldn't be able to practice therapy. That's where Florida's FRAME program comes in. FRAME stands for Florida Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education. Back in March, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill adding licensed social workers, counselors, and therapists to the list of healthcare professions eligible for student loan reimbursements.

"I couldn't imagine if I had to pay that on top of my undergrad degree," Jimmy said. "But because I did nine years in the Air Force, obviously I got the GI Bill and I didn't have to worry about that."

The goal of the program is to develop and retain Florida's healthcare workforce to meet the needs of our growing state.

Applications for the program are accepted for two months, starting February 1st and ending March 31st. For more information, you can visit:

https://www.floridahealth.gov/provider-and-partner-resources/community-health-workers/HealthResourcesandAccess/FRAMEProgram/index.html

