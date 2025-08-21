FORT MYERS, Fla. — FastTrax Entertainment is bringing something Fort Myers has never seen before: a $20 million entertainment complex featuring the largest indoor go-kart track in Florida, complete with bowling, arcade games and dining for all ages.

The facility features three separate go-kart tracks stacked on top of each other, creating what Jacob Elliott, director of marketing and training, calls "the most technical and complex track here in the state of Florida." The three-level track system was designed by 360 Karting, a world-leading track manufacturer based in Europe.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Florida's largest indoor go-kart track announces its grand opening in Fort Myers

The tracks cater to everyone from 4-year-olds to professional racers, with BizKartz go-karts from England that reach speeds of approximately 22 miles per hour. Each race lasts seven and a half minutes, giving drivers plenty of time to master the course.

But the excitement doesn't stop at racing. The facility features a two-story arcade with games for all ages, bowling, and a scratch kitchen serving elevated Italian cuisine with smokehouse elements. For special events, a VIP room hosts community and corporate parties complete with live music.

A True Family Business

FastTrax Entertainment exemplifies the meaning of a family business, with some employees working for the company for more than 20 years. Curtis, now 34 and part of the executive team, started as a birthday host when he was just 14 years old.

"So I've always loved bowling. I loved the sport. So I was bowling since I was two years old in Cape Coral, and when I turned 14, I had the opportunity of becoming a birthday host there. So I really love the industry. It's different. Every day, I don't have a repetitive job, so I'm able to come in do something different every day and really enjoy it," Curtis said.

Curtis isn't the only long-term employee. Some staff members have worked for the family-owned company since Pat Sunello bought Bowl and Beacon in Naples in 1980.

"No, no, I honestly, I thought I was going to end up probably more of a musician, because I was in the arts when I was in high school. But Pat, who's the owner, is a mentor of mine, and really helped me love business. So this is my passion. Business is my passion. Entertainment is my passion," Curtis said.

Community Impact and Features

Tyler Carr, general manager, emphasized the facility's commitment to exceeding expectations with world-class service in a casual atmosphere. The project, which began planning before COVID-19, represents the next chapter for the entertainment company that operates bowling centers across Southwest Florida.

"This is the future of entertainment," Elliott said, noting that Fort Myers was chosen for its strong market demographics, high median income, and family-friendly community.

The facility's colorful design was created by Lisa Sunello, Pat's wife, who served as the design person behind the project. The company currently operates three locations: Head Pins Naples, Head Pins Fort Myers, and the new FastTrax Fort Myers.

Grand Opening Details

The grand opening is set for September 5th, with member passes available for September 3rd and 4th, and a friends and family night for staff on September 2nd.

FastTrax Entertainment

14501 Global Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Phone: (239) 481-9666

Website: http://fasttraxent.com/ (pricing information will be posted soon)

Email: Guestservices@headpinz.com

For more information about pricing, height requirements, and track layouts, visitors can check the company's social media pages and website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

