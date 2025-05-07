FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Alzheimer’s Association is releasing new data that highlights the growing impact of the disease, especially here in Florida, which now has the second-highest number of people living with Alzheimer’s in the country.

That reality is personal for people like Lee Belanger, who is currently navigating life with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

Florida ranks 2nd in the nation for Alzheimer's Cases, prompting push for early screenings

“I would be considered in the beginning stage,” Belanger said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with the disease. And while the diagnosis is daunting, the ripple effects are just as serious, especially for caregivers.

“The majority of people are cared for by someone in their family. If they really need help, like going to the bathroom or preventing wandering, that person often has to stop working to stay home full-time," Belanger said.

Stephanie Wardlow, with the Alzheimer’s Association, says the numbers are staggering.

“There are 12 million family members and friends providing 19 billion hours of unpaid care,” Wardlow said.

That care translates into an economic impact of $29.4 billion in Florida alone.

Belanger encourages people to be proactive. She recommends getting a memory screening starting at age 60, staying physically active to keep oxygen flowing to the brain, and continuing mental challenges.

A recent national survey found that 70% of adults 45 and older would want to know if they had Alzheimer’s, especially now that two FDA-approved drugs are available to help treat the disease in its early stages.

“The earlier someone can get a diagnosis, the better. These medications are most effective in the early stages. If you wait until the middle stage, they won’t be helpful.” Wardlow said.

