Florida Boy Burger Co. donates 500 meals to Lee Memorial staff after Milton

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new burger spot in Fort Myers is giving back to employees at Lee Memorial Hospital for their hard work during Hurricane Milton.

Victoria Scott Florida Boy Burger Co. recently opened its doors in Fort Myers.

Staff at Florida Boy Burger Co. came to work at 5:30 a.m. to make 500 meals so hospital staff could enjoy free burgers and fries for lunch on Thursday.

The co-owners said their mom has worked at Lee Memorial for more than five decades.

They told Fox 4's Victoria Scott giving back is in their DNA.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Florida Boy Burger Co. gives back to community in big way

“My mom has worked for Lee Memorial for 55 years," said co-owner and chef Dominick Cioffi. "So, we really wanted to help out with the community and everything like that. We’re part of the community."

“Those people have to stay there locked down, and they’re away from their families while the rest of us are stuck at home," said co-owner Louis Cioffi. "So, it’s kind of our way of saying, 'Thank you.'"