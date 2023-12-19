Five life sentences for man found guilty of child molestation in Fort Myers

David Antonio Alvarenga Rodriguez will spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving five life sentences on Monday, December 18th.

In May 2020, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received the report of this crime after the victim told an adult about sexual abuse by Rodriguez that took place in Fort Myers.

A jury found Rodriguez guilty in November.

The State Attorney's office says Rodriguez was sentenced to the following:



Life in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years of age

Life in prison on each of four counts of familial or custodial sexual battery

15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious molestation of a child 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age.

He is now a registered sexual predator.