Fire sprinkler helps contain kitchen fire at senior living facility

SOUTH TRAIL, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire broke out at a senior living facility in Lee County.

South Trail Fire & Rescue said it responded to a kitchen fire at American House, a three-story senior assisted living facility, Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find activated fire alarms and a sprinkler system that had been triggered.

Fire crews immediately coordinated with staff to ensure evacuations were underway before entering the affected unit, where they encountered moderate smoke and an active fire in the kitchen area.

South Trail Fire & Rescue

The fire sprinkler system helped contain the blaze while firefighters used a water can and removed burnt items through a window. Crews also used fans to direct smoke out through windows to minimize exposure to other units and evacuate people.

In a coordinated effort between facility staff, firefighters, Lee County EMS, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office, 17 living units were evacuated while people on the two upper floors were instructed to shelter in place.

Firefighters worked quickly to clear the north side of the first floor so residents could reenter the building and escape the outdoor heat and humidity.

The south wing of the facility will remain evacuated until maintenance can address water, heat and smoke damage. All displaced residents will be accommodated in additional available units within the same facility.

Fire officials noted that the sprinkler system played a crucial role in limiting damage.

