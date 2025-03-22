FHP: Woman crashed her car, died trying to get away from Fort Myers Police

FORT MYERS, Fla — A 39-year-old woman died on Friday night, when she crashed her car into a concrete wall outside of a building in Fort Myers.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the woman lost control of her car, while trying to get away from Fort Myers Police Officers.

The crash happened on Central Ave, near the intersection of Union St.

Tire marks show where the woman lost control of her car on Central Ave and drove off the road.

FHP says a 39-year-old woman was trying to flee from Fort Myers Police when she lost control of her car Friday night, crashed and died.

FHP says a Fort Myers Police Officer pulled the woman over for a traffic stop, but she kept going. At this point, police have not said why they pulled the woman over.