FHP: Video shows woman driving more than 120 mph

The Florida Highway Patrol released video on Thursday which they says shows a drunk woman driving at more than 120 miles per hour in Lee County.

FHP State Troopers stopped this impaired driver on State Road 82 early this morning.



The impaired driver was observed traveling at speeds of 145 mph on Interstate 75 and 120 mph on State Road 82, refusing to stop for law enforcement.



NEVER DRIVE IMPAIRED! pic.twitter.com/9OjvAHC72s — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) December 21, 2023

Troopers say on Thursday morning, they observed a BMW traveling at more than 145 mph on I-75 Northbound.

According to their report, FHP attempted to pull the car over.

But, investigators say, the driver exited I-75 at State Road 82.

FHP says the driver's car reached speeds of more than 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Cecilia Elise Hoffman.

She was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. Her charges are the following:



DUIK

Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement

Resisting without Violence

Reckless Driving,

FHP's reminding everyone that driving impaired put everyone on the road in danger, and can have serious consequences.

Dial *FHP if you see an impaired driver.