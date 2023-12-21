Watch Now
FHP: Video shows woman driving more than 120 mph

Cecilia Hoffman
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Hoffman's accused of driving more than 120 mph
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 13:28:00-05

The Florida Highway Patrol released video on Thursday which they says shows a drunk woman driving at more than 120 miles per hour in Lee County.

Troopers say on Thursday morning, they observed a BMW traveling at more than 145 mph on I-75 Northbound.

According to their report, FHP attempted to pull the car over.

But, investigators say, the driver exited I-75 at State Road 82.

FHP says the driver's car reached speeds of more than 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Cecilia Elise Hoffman.

She was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. Her charges are the following:

  • DUIK
  • Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
  • Resisting without Violence
  • Reckless Driving,

FHP's reminding everyone that driving impaired put everyone on the road in danger, and can have serious consequences.
Dial *FHP if you see an impaired driver.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
