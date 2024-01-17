Watch Now
FGCU welcomes new art exhibit

A Tenuous Framework
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 16, 2024
A Tenuous Framework is FGCU's newest art exhibit, setting up on campus.

The artists, Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw have been working on the project as partners for 17 years. Their exhibit focuses on history, ancestry, and displacement. It uses various mediums including sculpture, film, photography, lighting, performance.

"We make a lot of open ended artwork that we hope people will interpret in their own ways," McCaw sais.

"This is a pretty interesting piece that has a long history, originally we built this as a set for the film and its built in about half scale to an actual house frame," Budsberg said.

The multimedia exhibit is on display from January 18 to February 29. An artist talk held in the U. Tobe Recital Hall will open the exhibit and a reception is to follow in the Arts Complex from 6 to 8pm.

