FORT MYERS, Fla. — FGCU says its newest scholarship is opening doors for students across five Southwest Florida counties. Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski visited FGCU to see how it can make a big difference for students in rural counties like his.

Watch to see what FGCU told Austin about the scholarship and its impacts:

FGCU scholarship expansion could open new doors for rural students

The Destination FGCU Scholarship, once limited to collegiate academy students, is now open to any FSW dual enrollee who earns their Associate of Arts degree with a 3.0 GPA. FGCU says for rural students in Hendry and Glades, it can be life-changing.

LeLani Hare lives in Clewiston and graduated from FGCU in 2024. She says her scholarship made college possible.

“I was able to not only pay for my tuition, but also pay for my housing. That is just an incredible opportunity, especially coming from a small town,” Hare said.

Austin Schargorodski LeLani Hare

Now, Hare is back in Clewiston building her career as a realtor, a path she says she wouldn’t be as far along in without her degree. She believes this new expansion will push more rural students to aim higher.

“I think it will motivate kids to try harder in school. And to also not limit themselves. That there is opportunity out there. You can go out of town, you can make it out of Clewiston or make it out of Hendry County,” she said.

Austin Schargorodski FGCU sign on campus

FGCU’s Hendry-Glades Regional Coordinator Amanda Lehrain says many students in these counties would be first-generation college students who may have never thought a four-year degree was possible. Earlier this year, Schargorodski covered FGCU’s Hendry-Glades Day, which brought students to campus to show them it is.

“It illuminates a pathway from high school straight into college that not only is possible that is really plausible to students,” Lehrain said.

Austin Schargorodski Amanda Lehrain

Lehrain says the scholarship gives up to $5,000 a year for three years. FGCU is also working to launch a housing scholarship specifically for Hendry and Glades students, since for many, it’s a long commute.

“We’re always looking for ways to help make college a reality for students who may be new to college or just aren’t sure,” said Tehran.