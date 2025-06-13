FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University's Marieb College of Health and Human Services received its largest donation in university history, providing $22 million to enhance healthcare education and training facilities.

The historic donation from the Marieb Foundation will fund new technology, a new building, and additional staff to support healthcare education programs at the university.

I visited the campus to see firsthand how students are preparing to become the next generation of healthcare providers in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4's Bella Line reports on what students are already learning and what the donation will be used for:

FGCU receives historic $22 million donation to transform healthcare education

In simulation rooms across campus, nursing students like Kaitlyn Nyberg get hands-on experience with medical procedures before entering the field.

"I knew that like that was my calling, like wanting to help other people and be in a field where I can help people every day," Nyberg said.

The first-year nursing student expressed excitement about how the substantial donation will enhance her education.

"The fact that there's going to be more experiences and more advanced technology is super cool, and I'm so excited to see how it turns out," Nyberg said.

Dr. Shawn Felton, Dean of the Marieb College of Health and Human Services, emphasized the local impact of the university's healthcare programs.

"Our students come here. They stay here. They're trained here. All of us here today will be treated by these individuals in the future," Felton said.

Libby McHugh with the Marieb Foundation highlighted the critical need for healthcare education in the region.

"It's also something that's desperately needed down here in order to train that next generation of nurses and healthcare professionals. We kind of know it's somewhat of a desert in Southwest Florida," McHugh said. "The more that we can produce really educated, top notch healthcare professionals, the better off we all are as community."

The investment comes at a crucial time for healthcare education in the region, with Dr. Felton noting growing recognition of the university's programs.

"The secret's getting out about Florida Gulf Coast University," Felton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.