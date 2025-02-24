FC Naples team hosts meet and greet event ahead of their first game

NAPLES, Fla. — On Sunday, fans gathered at the Paradise Sports Complex to meet the city’s first professional soccer team.

Located just off I-75 and Collier Boulevard, the complex was buzzing with supporters eager to collect autographs, snap photos, and even leave their mark by signing the player walkway.

Season ticket holders were invited onto the field along players like forward Justin Weiss, who wears number 11.

“I think it's pretty special to be a part of something starting new, because it's the first goal, it's the first win, it's the first playoff run—everything’s a first,” Weiss said. “To have a community that’s clearly supporting us and backing us in that I think is pretty awesome.

Fans met the players of the international roster, which includes athletes scouted from around the globe like midfielder Kevin O’Connor. O'Connor moved to Naples from Ireland and has been playing soccer nearly his entire life.

Fox 4 Kevin O'Connor of FC Naples signing an autograph.

“All together since I was four years of age, so about 25 years now,” O’Connor explained, “so it’s a lot of football under the belt, a lot of soccer under the belt, as they say over here.”

The FC Naples stadium, part of the Paradise Sports Complex, can seat more than 5,000 spectators and the team’s first-ever game is set for March 8 against Chattanooga. Fans can catch all the action in person or tune in on FOX 4.

For more details and ticket information, visit the team’s official website.