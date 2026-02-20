FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University hosted the fifth annual Resnick-Wynn Family Business Conference on Friday, bringing together some of the nation’s top family business leaders to share lessons with owners across Southwest Florida.

As business owners from across the region filled the room, the focus was on sharing real-world lessons from companies that have stood the test of time.

John Resnick said the conference is designed to connect local entrepreneurs with proven leaders.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the conference:

Family Business leaders gather at FGCU for Resnick-Wynn conference

“The whole goal of the Resnick-Wynn family Business Conference is to bring in iconic leaders like the Jim Perdue, who share their stories and their wisdom of what they've learned.”

Jim Perdue, chairman of Perdue Farms, was this year's keynote speaker. His company is one of the country’s leading poultry producers.

Perdue said family ownership gives his company an edge.

“As a family company, we have an advantage over our competitors because they don't necessarily have family. And so we think that's a differentiator, something that separates us from our competitor.”

Perdue also emphasized the importance of taking care of employees.

“I think the most important lesson I think I've learned is the importance of people," Purdue said. "And you know, we can't get anything done without our 21,000 associates.”

The conference donated $70,000 in scholarships to FGCU students, hoping to inspire the next generation of business leaders.

Fox 4. Conference organizers present a $70,000 scholarship donation to support FGCU students entering family businesses.

“All this money is going to students who plan to enter family business. So we hope we're making a big difference.”

Other sessions focused on emerging challenges, including the rise of artificial intelligence and how businesses can use it to drive growth.