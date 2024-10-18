FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fall Festival at Lakes Park in Fort Myers is back in action and the Park is open!

Milton caused power outages and playground damage, which delayed the Fall Festival for a week. However, the Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation says it opened Friday.

Fall Festival at Lakes Park in Fort Myers is back in action; The Park is open!

For those who want to participate in some nighttime activities at the park, you should consider seeing scarecrows in the park, bounce houses, faint painting, pumpkin patches, and more.

"We love the train," said the Preston family who has been attending the park and the festival for ten years. "We go in that little train ride, the playground, the little museum, the splash pad, all of that.

It's those things the Prestons enjoy; however, not everything is open while attending the fall fest.

The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation says the splash pad is still closed because of Hurricane Ian's funding delays.

The main playground is closed due to damage caused by Milton, but despite damages, the train rides are chugging along.

You can enjoy the fall fest decorations mixed in with Florida history as you ride.

"It's a great place, great family place," says Mrs. Preston.

Ty Preston is practicing how he will scoot around scarecrows in the park.

A foundation member, Vickie Little says the scarecrows you see were made and donated by businesses and families.

"This is all totally free, and they'll be able to walk through there and pick out your favorite scarecrow and just put a ticket in there, and whoever gets the most votes at the end gets the grand prize," says Little. It is a competition, and you can participate in the voting process.

You can enjoy face painting, fall-themed photo opportunities, and hayrides.

The bounce houses are festival favorites.

Little says the festival was delayed a week because of Milton, so the board decided to extend it until November 2.

Despite the delay, the Preston family says they are ready for the fun.

"Get here soon," says Mrs. Preston. "It's gonna be a great night."

Parking is 3 dollars, and carnival-like pop-up food stations are available for purchase.