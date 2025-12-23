Everblades hockey players are set to go on strike a day after Christmas

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Professional Hockey Players' Association announced Monday that its ECHL membership has served a strike notice effective Dec. 26, following months of contentious negotiations with the league.

The union's ECHL players voted to authorize a strike on Dec. 18, citing what they call ongoing unfair labor practices by the league that have undermined collective bargaining efforts.

"We have informed the ECHL that we are willing to continue discussions to resolve all outstanding matters," PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said. "For several months, we have been engaged in bargaining with the league, and their unlawful and coercive conduct throughout this process has been incredibly disappointing."

The PHPA claims the league made unilateral changes to mandatory bargaining subjects dating back to late spring and early summer, prompting the union to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

Ramsay said the union is seeking "basic standards around health, safety and working conditions that allow the players to remain healthy, compete at a high level and build sustainable professional careers."

The ECHL responded with its own statement emphasizing efforts to reach an agreement, while warning of the strike's potential impact.

"Our focus remains on reaching an agreement that increases player compensation, improves health and safety, and ensures we continue to put a competitive, fun, and sustainable product on the ice," the league said. "This is why we've offered to increase player salaries by 27% over a five-year term, including a 16.4% increase in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and invest in specific player equipment."

The league cautioned that a strike "would hurt everyone, including both the fans and the players themselves, who would stop getting paid, and lose housing and medical benefits."

Both sides expressed willingness to continue negotiations, with Ramsay stating that union members "remain ready to return to the bargaining table at any time."

The ECHL said it believes "the players would much prefer to continue playing and supporting the fans and communities we serve while we work through negotiations."

The strike notice comes during the middle of the ECHL season, potentially disrupting games and affecting fans across multiple markets if negotiations fail to produce an agreement before the Dec. 26 deadline.

The Everblades have five consecutive home games starting the day after the first day of the strike.

