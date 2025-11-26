Estero man killed in crash on Tamiami Trail, troopers say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man died in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., troopers said a dump truck was slowly following a street sweeper vehicle on south Tamiami Trail near Whispering Pine Way.

FHP said an SUV, behind the dump truck, crashed into the back of it. Deputies at the scene told Fox 4 that the truck had its hazard lights on.

Major crash closes northbound lanes on South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old man from Estero, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.