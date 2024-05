FORT MYERS, Fla — Four golf carts, lined up next to each other in a parking lot in the Seven Lakes Community, went up in flames Thursday night.

South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District South Trail Firefighter works to put out golf car fire at Seven Lakes Community in Fort Myers

South Trail Fire and Rescue says they were destroyed in the fire. A fifth cart was damaged from the heat of the fire.

Seven Lakes is a condo community just north of the Cleveland Ave and Cypress Lake Dr intersection in Fort Myers.

Investigators say they are working to figure out how the fire started.