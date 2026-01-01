Emergency crews find no occupants in submerged vehicle in San Carlos Park water rescue response

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in water Wednesday night in San Carlos Park, but no occupants were found inside.

According to the San Carlos Park Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched to the 16000 block of Old 41 just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of a vehicle in the water.

A dive team from the Iona McGregor Fire District was also sent to the scene. While the dive team was en route, a swimmer from San Carlos Park Fire entered the water and conducted an initial search of the vehicle.

Fire officials say no occupants were found inside the vehicle. Once the dive team arrived, crews conducted an additional, more thorough search of the vehicle and surrounding area, confirming there were no occupants.

The scene was later turned over to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which located the driver of the vehicle at their home. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up in the water are under investigation.

