Deputy struck by driver at Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been arresed after she hit a deputy with her car.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Fowler was working the front desk at the sheriff's office headquarters when someone entered to file a report about an issue involving a person in the parking lot.

Following a disturbance, Deputy Fowler exited the building to speak with the individual - later identified as Aran Baker.

Deputies say Fowler approached Baker's car, and started talking to her in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

When Fowler stepped away and requested additional support, deputies say Baker placed her car in reverse, accelerated at a high rate of speed and intentionally struck Fowler with her car.

Fowler fell to the ground, and Baker exited the parking lot.

Deputies say they found Baker at a store off of Daniels Parkway.

The sheriff's office says she resisted arrest, and refused to comply.

Baker was arrested for one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

“Deputy Fowler is currently home and recovering from his injuries,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “At this point, my top priority is ensuring he receives the best care and recovers fully from this horrible incident.”