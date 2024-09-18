Deputies investigate Fort Myers arcade burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputies investigated a Fort Myers arcade before the sun came up Wednesday morning.

They say someone burglarized it and that no suspects are in custody.

Fox 4's Bella Line spent the morning working to get more information, watch her live report on Fox 4 Morning News:

Lee County Deputies investigate Fort Myers arcade

Deputies had part of the parking lot closed off behind the business, which is on Cleveland Avenue near Trailwinds Drive.

Line reported that she saw deputies going in and out of the business, which has a sign on the door that says 'Royal Arcade.'

Line also saw deputies walking beyond the parking lot, in a the backyards of homes on Leeds Road.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information comes into the Fox 4 newsroom.