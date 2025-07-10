SANIBEL, Fla. — Food pantry visits on Sanibel Island have already surpassed last year's total, with local nonprofit FISH of SanCap reporting they now serve 600 households monthly, up from 400 during the same period last year.

Demand for food pantry surges on Sanibel as summer slows tourism

The organization is seeing more hospitality workers and seniors seeking assistance as economic pressures mount on the island.

"We've had back-to-back disasters in the area and people are just running out of their rainy day funds. People who've never had to use a food pantry before are now relying on us for supplemental food, and it's not something our agency was really prepared for, but we're pivoting," said Maria Espinoza, Executive Director of FISH of SanCap.

While summer typically marks a tourism slowdown on Sanibel, the need for food assistance continues to grow among year-round residents. FISH relies heavily on community donations and partnerships to keep their pantry stocked, but maintaining adequate supplies has become a daily challenge.

The increasing demand highlights a stark contrast on an island known for its wealth. According to Pfeifer Realty, the average home price on Sanibel in 2025 is over $1 million.

"People think Sanibel and Captiva is affluent, but sometimes the people living in affluent communities don't have access to the resources they do simply because it is tied to that label. So we see a lot of need come out and we at times are the only resource for them," Espinoza said.

The nonprofit serves as a crucial lifeline for many island residents, including seniors without transportation and service industry workers whose schedules prevent them from accessing other food banks before closing time.

FISH of SanCap is actively seeking donations and volunteers to meet the growing demand. Those interested in helping or in need of assistance can find more information on https://fishofsancap.org/

