FORT MYERS, Fla — Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed in Fort Myers on Friday afternoon, because of a deadly crash.

Take a live look at the traffic conditions here:

Deadly Crash on I-75

Cars were able to exit, but traffic backed up for miles.

Florida Highway Patrol says it responded shortly before 2 pm for a deadly crash that closed the northbound lanes, near Daniels Parkway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.