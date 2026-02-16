Dangerous Ride: Lee County Deputies chase, arrest teen e-motorbike drivers

FORT MYERS, Fla — Two teenagers were arrested and charged with leading Lee County Sheriff's deputies on a dangerous chase through traffic while riding electric motorbikes.

Click here to see the video from the sky, while deputies tracked the teens:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were conducting an area check at Bell Tower Mall over the weekend when they saw a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old driving electric motorbikes in the parking lot. They say the two were driving recklessly while doing wheelies and nearly hitting people.

When deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, they say both teenagers drove toward South Cleveland Avenue, using the sidewalk and weaving through traffic, putting drivers and pedestrians in danger.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit immediately began assisting deputies by monitoring the teens from overhead as they drove to a house. Deputies quickly located and detained both teens.

They're charged with obstructing without violence, flee and elude, and reckless driving.

"Our Aviation Unit plays a critical role in the safety and security of Lee County," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

"Thanks to the swift coordination between our deputies on the ground and our team in the air, these juveniles were quickly found and held accountable for endangering themselves and others. I will not tolerate recklessness of any kind on our roadways," Marceno said.

