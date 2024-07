FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews are on scene of a house fire in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Fire Department says crews responded to heavy spoke and flames coming from a two-story house located at 10094 Chesapeake Bay Drive.

No one was inside the home, but hamsters were found on the second floor.

The animals' status is unknown.

Chief Tracy McMillion says the fire appears to have started with two cars.

Crews are actively investigating.