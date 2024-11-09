HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — Iona-McGregor firefighters are battling a house fire in Harlem Heights.

The home near Straight Street and Joe Green Court collapsed as crews from Iona McGregor and Fort Myers Beach Fire arrived around 6PM, Friday night.

Crews battle fire at Harlem Heights home

It's not known how it started. No one was inside at the time of the fire. It has been abandoned since Hurricane Ian according to fire crews on scene.

Micahel Lee Anderson Senior is one neighbor who saw the whole thing happen.

"I saw the trailer go up in smoke, so I ran back in my yard and turned my sprinkler systems on," he said, worrying the fire would spread.

It melted his nearby fence.

"Everything's okay... I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Anderson Sr. said.