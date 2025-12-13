Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityFort Myers Metro South

Actions

Colonial Boulevard reopens after deadly overnight crash kills 1, injures another in Fort Myers

Colonial Fatal Crash
FDOT
Colonial Fatal Crash
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Colonial Boulevard has reopened after a deadly overnight crash in Fort Myers.

The three-vehicle collision occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Lee Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was seriously injured and trauma-alerted to a local hospital.

The crash forced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes for several hours while police investigated the scene. Fort Myers Police confirm all lanes are now open to traffic.

Fort Myers Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Motorists are advised to remain cautious in the area as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community