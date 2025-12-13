Colonial Boulevard reopens after deadly overnight crash kills 1, injures another in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Colonial Boulevard has reopened after a deadly overnight crash in Fort Myers.

The three-vehicle collision occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Lee Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was seriously injured and trauma-alerted to a local hospital.

The crash forced the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes for several hours while police investigated the scene. Fort Myers Police confirm all lanes are now open to traffic.

Fort Myers Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Motorists are advised to remain cautious in the area as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.