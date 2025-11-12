Cold weather brings big crowds to Lakes Park Farmers Market

FORT MYERS, Fla. — While this week’s chilly temperatures may have kept beachgoers bundled up inside, one local outdoor spot was busier than ever.

Senior Reporter Emily Young warms up with some warm coffee and paella:

Lakes Park Farmers Market

At the Lakes Park Farmers Market in Fort Myers, dozens of vendors and hundreds of shoppers turned out bright and early Wednesday morning — long before the market’s official 9 a.m. opening. The crisp air didn’t scare anyone away; in fact, it seemed to draw people in.

More than 65 vendors filled the park with everything from fresh coffee and homemade pies to Filipino specialties, pickles, paella, clothing, jewelry, and plenty of treats and toys for kids. The sights, smells, and sounds of the market created a cozy community vibe that’s perfect for a cool Florida morning.

Many vendors say the colder weather actually helps their business. When it’s too brisk for the beach, locals and visitors alike look for other ways to enjoy being outside — and the farmers market offers just that.

"Sometimes on a rainy day, you can’t believe how successful the vendors are," said Jean Baer, with Local Roots, the organization that puts on the Farmers Markets. "Because people don’t have anything to do, as much to do, as many options, so they’re coming out here and they’re spending money and supporting the vendors."

Baer told Senior Reporter Emily Young that in times of bad weather, they typically see around a 20% increase in attendees and sales.

The Lakes Park Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers. And if you can’t make it midweek, no worries — organizers host markets across the area almost every day.

For the full schedule, click here.