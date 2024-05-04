CAPS OFF: FGCU grads make their way across the stage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students made their way inside Alico Arena as FGCU kicks off graduation weekend, for some students, it was their first graduation ceremony.

Those who started college four years ago didn't have a high school graduation because of the pandemic, so this commencement was extra special.

Graduate Brooke Burch, "There were so many rules and regulations. We had masks in our pictures across the stage and stuff, so it's exciting this time to be able to have it completely normal and show our smiles and faces."

Families and friends took photos with the grads outside before they made their way across the stage.

The Class of 2024 made it clear. They're grateful to celebrate their achievement in person.

"The opportunity to have the full college experience and wrapping it up with a full college graduation ceremony it's really cool. It's really awesome," graduate Thomas Salainto.

FGCU will have two more commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3p.m. Sunday.