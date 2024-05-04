Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

CAPS OFF: FGCU grads make their way across the stage

FGCU will celebrate around 1,900 graduates this weekend as they crossed the stage for commencement.
CAPS OFF CLASS OF 2024 GRADS
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 17:47:36-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students made their way inside Alico Arena as FGCU kicks off graduation weekend, for some students, it was their first graduation ceremony.

Those who started college four years ago didn't have a high school graduation because of the pandemic, so this commencement was extra special.

Graduate Brooke Burch, "There were so many rules and regulations. We had masks in our pictures across the stage and stuff, so it's exciting this time to be able to have it completely normal and show our smiles and faces."

Families and friends took photos with the grads outside before they made their way across the stage.

The Class of 2024 made it clear. They're grateful to celebrate their achievement in person.

"The opportunity to have the full college experience and wrapping it up with a full college graduation ceremony it's really cool. It's really awesome," graduate Thomas Salainto.

FGCU will have two more commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023