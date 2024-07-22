Cape Coral teen rocks the stage in School of Rock All Stars national tour

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Less than 1% of School of Rock students nationwide are currently on a national tour, and one Cape Coral high schooler was chosen for his second year in a row. Plus, for the first time ever, the national tour will be making a stop in Fort Myers.

Soon the stage at the Nauti Parrot Oasis will be rockin' with a group of students from all over the world in the School of Rock national tour.

"They get to experience the green room and the venues; they get the all the press; they get the you know, just a real rock and roll, rock star experience," said Doug Harris, School of Rock Fort Myers owner.

For people in Southwest Florida, there will be a familiar face on that stage.

Tommy Firriolo called Fox 4's Bella Line from Boca Raton on Sunday where he is currently at one stop on the tour.

Tommy was picked as one of the 150 students out of 67,000 students who auditioned for the AllStar tour.

“My favorite place that I played with the School of Rock All Stars was the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay last year with the West Team," said Firriolo. "It was an incredible opportunity and an incredible experience."

Tommy goes to school in Cape Coral and he says he’s so excited to be back performing in his hometown before continuing on with this opportunity of a lifetime.

“Going online and watching bass players encouraged me to not only want to listen to music and play music, but be a part of music," said Firriolo. "It's something that has just gotten me to enjoy life more by being able to make people happy."

They will be playing at the Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers on Monday night at 6 PM.

“They're playing in Tampa, St Pete, Orlando, Miami, so they're playing major cities, so it really puts Fort Myers on the map," said Tyler Geib, Nauti Parrot Oasis owner.