Cape Coral Parkway bridge to be demolished as part of $484 million replacement plan

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County commissioners have unanimously approved a plan to replace the aging Cape Coral Parkway bridge with a new six-lane structure that includes accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The estimated $484 million project will replace the bridge, half of which is more than a decade past its design life. Officials considered repairing the existing structure but determined a new bridge would last 75 years compared to just 20 years for repairs.

"I think this is one of the parts of the Cape Coral bridge construction project that is exciting for drivers, because not only do we have the wider bridge, but we're also working on intersections on the sides of the bridge that seem to be chokepoints in your morning or afternoon commute," said Brian Hamman, Lee County Commissioner District 4.

The plan includes replacing the current toll plaza with updated readers that won't require vehicles to stop or slow down, potentially easing traffic congestion in the area.

Some people have expressed concerns about the removal of a traffic light near the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club, which is part of the traffic streamlining effort.

"Without that light we may get more violators that are driving a little too fast," said Depri Hammond, a Caloosa Yacht & Racquet Club neighbor.

Hammond emphasized the importance of the traffic signal for locals. "Keep the light, we need it, I promise you we need it, we live here all there residents need it, we need that light it's important," he said.

According to county officials, approximately 50,000 vehicles used the bridge daily in 2021, with projections suggesting that number will increase to 70,000 by 2045. The new bridge is also expected to reduce emergency evacuation times during hurricane season.

Construction is expected to begin in 2028 and take four years to complete. The county plans to keep four lanes open throughout the construction period.

