FORT MYERS, Fla. — FK Your Diet’s new donation pod is now wrapped and fully ready to roll. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski has been covering this story since FK’s original pod was shut down and forced off the lot. Now, their new mobile “pod” truck is impossible to miss and already making a difference.

Decked out in bright colors and parked right out front, this truck is now the center of FK Your Diet’s donation efforts. The restaurant says it’s here to pick up donations, deliver supplies, and support families in need.

Watch what the FK Your Diet Owners said about the new "pod" truck:

Bright new look, bigger mission: FK Your Diet’s donation truck rolls out

Back in February, Schargorodski showed you how Premiere Plumbing donated a truck after a code enforcement complaint shut down the original pod. Now, owners Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge say this marks a new chapter.

“Having a way to haul stuff and pick up stuff without renting a U-Haul every single time or jam it into a couple Jeeps makes all the difference in the world,” said Miller.

Austin Schargorodski Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge

FK Your Diet says it’s always been about more than food – from day one, they’ve used their restaurant to support foster kids, feed families, and connect people who want to give back. The truck builds on that mission - Doug and Amy say they can now help move foster kids into new homes, cater events, and load up for back-to-school drives.

Plus, it started making a difference on day one! Lindsay and her son Royce dropped off 10 backpacks filled with supplies just because they saw the truck out front.

“It’s amazing! We’re just really thankful that we have this opportunity, that you guys are here, that we can stop and drop off some necessities as we go and be a part of volunteering,” said Lindsay and Royce Metzger.

Austin Schargorodski Lindsay and Royce Metzger

The wrap was done by Wrap It Up SWFL, who say they were proud to be part of a community comeback.

“Getting the wrap on there for them - it’s just a beautiful feeling,” said Cameron Sedrick, owner of Wrap It Up SWFL.

For Jeff Schafer of Premiere Plumbing, who made the truck possible, this moment is a reminder of what’s possible when neighbors step up.

Austin Schargorodski Jeff Schafer and Cameron Sedrick

“Whether you’re a local community member or a business in town – we’re all a part of the community so we want to be able to help out people that are less fortunate or people that have good causes, and Doug and Amy certainly have that here at FK,” said Schafer.

“Our community really pulled through and helped us,” said Eldridge.