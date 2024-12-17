Body found at Fort Myers rest stop

Update 8:42 am
Florida Highway Patrol says the person found dead was a man.
They say a portion of the rest stop will be closed down for a few hours while they investigate.
Original Story
Florida Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating a death at a Fort Myers rest stop.
Investigators tell Fox 4 they were called to the scene at about 6 am Tuesday morning.
The rest stop is on Goldenwood Dr, near the Daniels Parkway exit on I-75.
FHP says the death is possibly medically related, but that is all still under investigation.
We'll update this story with new information as soon as we get it.