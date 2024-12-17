Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

Body found at Fort Myers rest stop

FHP says it's on scene investigating what could be a medical related death
Fort Myes rest stop death
FDOT
FHP is investigating a body found at the rest stop off of Daniels Parkway and I-75 on Tuesday morning
Fort Myes rest stop death
Posted
and last updated

Update 8:42 am
Florida Highway Patrol says the person found dead was a man.
They say a portion of the rest stop will be closed down for a few hours while they investigate.

Original Story
Florida Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating a death at a Fort Myers rest stop.

Investigators tell Fox 4 they were called to the scene at about 6 am Tuesday morning.

The rest stop is on Goldenwood Dr, near the Daniels Parkway exit on I-75.

FHP says the death is possibly medically related, but that is all still under investigation.

We'll update this story with new information as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood