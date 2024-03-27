AI highlighted at first-ever SWFL-TechCon

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Artificial Intelligence is helping shape the future of real estate.

The Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association highlighted AI at its inaugural SWFL-TechCon event at the Double Tree by Hilton in Fort Myers.

"There’s been nothing in our lifetime that’s changed as much as artificial intelligence," said real estate expert and MLS Director Jason Jakus.

Event organizers said AI can embed serial numbers in photos to help prevent theft on listing websites. It can also carefully read a photo to help an agent write a full description in detail and flag any photos that have prohibited political or realtor signage.

Jakus said events like TechCon are important to inform people on AI's impact on the real estate industry.

"Being able to educate our members on how to use [AI] effectively in their business is such a critical part of our strategic part of our plan as an organization," he said.

Jakus also said AI helps consumers search for certain homes more easily due to photo tagging. It's specific to an agent, broker, or agent. Virtual staging can make it look like someone still lives in a home, too. So, someone can view a furnished home instead of seeing an empty home online.



