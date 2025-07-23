FORT MYERS, Fla — Citizens Bank awarded a $50,000 grant to Hope Clubhouse, a non-profit in Fort Myers that supports adults living with mental illness. Fox 4's Austin Schargorodski stopped by to see how it's helping to expand a culinary training program.

Watch to hear from Hope Clubhouse about how the grant will make a big difference:

$50K grant helps Fort Myers mental health nonprofit expand job training

Hope Clubhouse is recognized as a 2025 'Champion in Action’. It's an award for nonprofits that make an impact in the community. Hope Clubhouse says the money will launch a new culinary certification program for hands-on training.

"This new culinary arts program is just going to be phenomenal. It's just such a need. So many of our businesses in the community really need additional support and additional work,” said James Weiss, Citizens Bank Florida State President.

Austin Schargorodski James Weiss

Weiss says Hope Clubhouse stood out because it offers a different kind of support. In addition to culinary training, members can gain job experience in areas like administration, gardening, and customer service.

"This place is very therapeutic for me. I get to focus on other things instead of focusing on my mental health, because that gets exhausting,” said Jacob Brown, a clubhouse member.

Austin Schargorodski Jacob Brown

Brown started working in the garden, moved into kitchen prep, and eventually earned his food safety certification. Now, he's interviewing for a bussing position this week, and hopes more people get the same opportunity through the new program.

"The clubhouse is growing and we're going to reach more people this way and I'm just really happy to hear it,” said Jacob Brown proudly.

Lauren Walker is the Hope Clubhouse CEO, and says give people the tools, and they move forward. "It is extremely rewarding work to watch them thrive, especially when we can get them back into the workforce,” said Walker.

Austin Schargorodski Lauren Walker

And with the help of this grant, she says the clubhouse can start looking ahead to its next chapter.

"The idea is let's get this space up to standards, then let's go open a second clubhouse. So that we can expand our footprint and help that many more,” said Walker.