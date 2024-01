FORT MYERS, Fla — 40,000 lbs of raw chicken spilled out on to I-75 Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver had a medical episode, and veered off the road near the Corkscrew Rd exit in Fort Myers. He drove on to the shoulder and crashed into several trees.

The truck was hauling nearly 40,000 lbs of raw chicken and it spilled out on to the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but FHP says the 41-year-old man had only minor injuries.