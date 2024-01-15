2 suspects wanted in a Fort Myers arcade robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for two suspects in a robbery at a Fort Myers arcade.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday to the Arcade 777 located at 8711 Cypress Lake Drive.

The suspects they are looking for can be seen in the picture above. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, they fled in a maroon SUV.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says to contact them at 1-800-780-TIPS with any information on this crime and you could be eligible for a $3000 cash reward