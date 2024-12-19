FORT MYERS, Fla. — The number one scorer in the state for high school basketball is Asa Rogosich of Southwest Florida Christian Academy.

Currently, his scoring average ranks second in the nation in points per game, trailing the national leader by less than one point.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report of the leading scorer in the state:

Number 1 scorer in Florida High school basketball is Asa Rogosich in Fort Myers

The boy gets buckets! While shooting some hoops with him, your Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price talked about his 50-point games against Babcock Ranch -- south Fort Myers and Bonita springs.

"I just give credit to my teammates and my coaches," says Rogosich. "They put me in positions where I can perform well, so I give them credit."

Some of his wins were blowouts, but others were tight, like the most recent South Fort Myers game, where they won by only two points. His coach, Eddie Rogosich, says Asa shows love and respect for his teammates as a natural leader being that he is the only senior on the team.

Asa says he understands his role as a leader on the court, but he wanted to ensure he leads as a scholar first.

He holds a 4.3 GPA, and he earned a 28 on the ACT. "I just got to take advantage of the time that I'm given, and every day I just put in the work," says Asa.

He did not play his sophomore year and a portion of his junior year because of a foot injury, Asa says his faith kept him going.

"God's my cornerstone," says Asa. "He's the one that helps me through all this, and without him, I wouldn't be able to do any of it."

Eddie Rogosich, his coach, who is also his father, says he raised his sons to give their all.

"His intensity on the court in practice really fuels our team," says Eddie. "He just makes plays. He's a play-maker."

He says he has created a brotherhood among the team as a coach.

Asa's skills can take him far, but he wants the young people of southwest Florida to know. "Whatever you want to do in life, just anything you're passionate for, just go for it," says Asa.

Watch Miyoshi and Asa's attempt at a one-on-one:

Top leading scorer in high school boys basketball in Florida

Fox 4: Who in NBA History, do you believe your game mimics?

"I would say I like watching a lot of Luka Dončić" says Asa. "I think he's really inspiring. And like Tony Parker, some of those type of players as well, old point guards of the past.