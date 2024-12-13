1,000+ TOYS: Valerie's House holiday toy drive turns extravaganza with donations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s that time of year again: the season of giving - which can also be a difficult time of year for families who have lost a loved one.

Valerie's House helps kids, teens and families in the grieving process and also this holiday season.

Valerie's House Founder and CEO Angela Melvin Churchill actually calls it a "toy extravaganza" because of the number of donations they’ve received from local businesses, schools and the rest of the community.

The non-profit says they have at least received1,000 gifts for children and teens of all ages.

Valerie's House in Fort Myers has rooms completely full of toys, stuffed animals, fishing poles. and any gift you can think of they have it.

At Valerie's House holiday party, kids can pick out three gifts.

Then, next week parents will ’shop’ at Valerie's House to choose gifts for their children. They say more than 400 families have registered already.

Volunteers and kids who used to be in the program will wrap all the gifts for parents.

The organization hopes the toy drives lifts a weight off parents shoulders this holiday season without their loved one.

Melvin Churchill told me when she was younger and she lost her mother Christmas would’ve been a little easier with a tree full of gifts under it.

“Sometimes the holidays can bring up a lot of pain and mixed emotions, especially maybe if it’s their first Christmas or holiday. They might not really be in the spirit of wanting to go shopping for their kids, so what we try to do is bless very family with tons of gifts,” Melvin Churchill said.

Valerie's House will accept gifts until December 24th.