Winter on the beach: People brave cold temps on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It wasn't the ideal beach day on Fort Myers Beach, but some people were still out Thursday afternoon. One family I spoke to says this isn't their first cold weather event while traveling to a typically warm state.

Fort Myers Beach looked more like a winter wonderland than a tropical paradise Thursday as strong winds whipped sand across the shore, creating drifts that resembled snow.

The only beachgoers willing to venture out were dedicated snowbirds, though some committed to the beach experience despite the conditions.

"I had to commit to the flip-flops. Like, I have the tennis shoes and socks packed, but you got to at least try when you're on the beach to have a little bit of beach attire," said Mitch Van Kley.

The Van Kley family is visiting from Iowa, and they reluctantly brought their children to the beach despite the weather.

"When you have a 5 and 9 year old you really can't say no to the beach," Emily Van Kley said.

The Iowa family told me cold weather seems to follow them wherever they travel.

"We've gone to Vegas in February before, and it snowed for the first time in 20 years in Vegas while we were there," Van Kley said.

Bundled up at the beach. One person keeps warm during chilly temps on Fort Myers Beach Thursday.

Visitors from Canada found the conditions more tolerable, viewing the weather as mild compared to their home climate.

"It's not that cold though," Adalai Mann said, who's visiting from Canada.

Despite the unusual conditions, families remained positive about their beach experience.

"This is good, you know the sun's coming in and out, you know it's a wonderful place," Sharon Riel said.

"No matter whether there's a winter weather advisory at home or a cold advisory here, we're still coming to the beach." Emily Van Kley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

