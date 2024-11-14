Who took stop sign in Fort Myers Beach now causing traffic to back up for miles?

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Drivers leaving Fort Myers Beach are facing a puzzling question: to stop or not to stop? The stop sign that once guided them is now gone, causing confusion and adding to heavy traffic that stretches for miles.

WATCH THE FULL COVERAGE BY FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV HERE:

To Stop or Not to Stop? Drivers confused as stop sign vanishes on Fort Myers Beach

The stop sign disappeared around the end of summer, and neighbors aren't sure why. Some wonder if a hurricane damaged it, while others think it may have been removed on purpose to help traffic flow. Even without it, drivers continue to stop at the solid stop line after sitting in traffic for miles.

"I had my GPS on and it said 1.5 miles. It took me 53 minutes, so, yeah, it was tough," said Steven Thomas, a Fort Myers Beach resident.

The northbound bridge lanes to get off the island are closed until spring of 2025. That's when the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) expects to complete the first phase of the Matanzas Bridge Project. With no alternative routes, FDOT is encouraging motorists to carpool or commute during non-peak hours.

While the stop sign is gone, some say the problem is still caused by the Crescent Street traffic light. "That traffic light there is really an impediment to the flow of traffic. I don’t think the flow of traffic is getting to the bridge, so it’s been problematic," Thomas added.

Back in January, the town hired a traffic officer at the Crescent Street light to help move cars along, similar to the setup on Sanibel. While that only lasted a few months, now people here think they should make a return.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach maintains Crescent street, and we are still awaiting a response for what happened to the stop sign that used to be there.