Welcome re-opening on Fort Myers Beach as CVS returns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 15 months after Hurricane Ian's devastation, the CVS on Fort Myers Beach is reopening with extensive renovations, including a new pharmacy and drive-thru. The store went from a boarded-up remnant of the storm, to a fully renovated and restored business.

The pharmacy features a new consultation room and an updated drive-thru. Previously, residents had to travel off the island for prescriptions. The CVS employs 13 people, including five returning employees.

Reflecting on the hurricane's impact, Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt said, "Everyone parked at the CVS thinking it was more elevated, but with the strength of Ian it didn't make any difference. All of those cars were washed away."

CVS Regional Director Robert Schmidt added, "There was actually a car that ended up inside the building. It totally had to be redone and remodeled from top to bottom."

Starting Friday, the store will operate from 7 AM to 11 PM every day, reinstating an essential service for the island's residents.

With the pharmacy hours being:

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.