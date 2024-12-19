“We Need Our Docks!”: Shrimpers’ plea as county reconsiders lease

SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — The Trico shrimp docks on San Carlos Island remain abandoned, damaged, and tangled in a growing dispute over their future. These docks once served as a vital unloading point for pink Gulf shrimp, supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of people in Fort Myers Beach. Now, the area’s shrimping industry faces an uncertain path forward.

“Well, we don’t have any place to dock or unload right now,” said Dennis Henderson, President of Trico Shrimp Company, recalling a time when the docks bustled with activity. For nearly half a century, Trico’s vessels depended on this waterfront to land their catch.

Today, broken pilings and scattered debris tell the story of what the hurricane left behind.

Fox 4 Trico Shrimp Co.

“We unloaded right there on San Carlos Island. The hurricane tore it up pretty bad and the county decided to get us out of our lease and do other things with the waterfront property,” Henderson said. He believes that if Trico were given the green light to return, the operation could spring back to life swiftly.

“I could have that place open in two months…unloading shrimp like it always has for the last 50 years,” he stated confidently.

Marks, Don. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. < https://www.floridamemory.com/items/show/267961 Two shrimp boats from the fleet shown during blessing ceremony at Ft. Myers Beach. 1961.

Without access to these docks, however, the entire industry could shrink drastically.

“If we don’t get that property back…I don’t know, you could say it’s gonna shrink at least half of what it was,” Henderson added.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners accepted a $7.5 million state grant to establish marine facilities on the property, hoping to restore a working waterfront and support disaster operations.

Lee County San Carlos Island Martime Park Plan. The property where Trico formerly conducted business out of.

While the county and shrimpers have agreed on allowing shrimp unloading at the site, other key factors—such as storage and sales—remain unresolved. The commissioners have asked for an additional 30 days to explore options and will revisit the matter at their next meeting.