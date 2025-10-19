VETERANS HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Fort Myers Beach VFW post saved from closure after community raises over $65,000

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars post that has served veterans for nearly six decades has been saved.

On Sunday, the community came together to raise the money to keep the doors open.

Ninety-three-year-old Clarence DeGrenier served 13 months in Korea. Now the Korean War veteran calls VFW Post 10097 in Fort Myers Beach his second home.

"This post means so much to me. It's my second home from home," DeGrenier said.

DeGrenier and hundreds of other veterans nearly lost that home. VFW Post 10097 was at risk of closing after Hurricane Ian left the organization with severe financial hardship and costly equipment failures. The post has proudly served veterans and families in the Fort Myers Beach community for 58 years.

"About 10 days ago, we were looking at our finances, and there was a great possibility that we're going to close the doors after 58 years of service to our veterans in this community," Tony Ochrem said.

The community rallied to help, raising more than $65,000 and surpassing their $50,000 goal. The VFW advocates for veterans' rights and serves as a safe haven for those who served.

"If there's a veteran in need that needs our services, they can come here. It's a safe haven," Ochrem said.

Senior Vice Commander Joseph Guilmette says the post means everything to veterans like Clarence.

"I think if this post did close, he would be brokenhearted," Guilmette said.

Active duty Marines also showed their support at the event.

"It's an absolute privilege to come out in uniform and support our veterans that serve before us," Paul Diness said.

The post now expects to keep its doors open and continue serving the veteran community.

