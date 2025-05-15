Two new developments planned for Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is seeing more rebuilding activity as plans move forward for a popular beachfront restaurant and a timeshare resort that owners have been waiting to return to.

Nearly 4,000 people owned timeshares at Estero Island Beach Club before Hurricane Ian. They used to visit their unit annually for one to two weeks. Since the hurricane, the resort's property board members say around 300 owners have turned away.

"Hopefully we don't lose anymore but we've lost those 300, some of them have deeded their unit back to us, they just couldn't justify it, they couldn't afford it," said an Estero Island Beach Club board member.

Approximately $600 a year was the annual maintenance fee for the property. But soon those owners would be paying more as the planners for the property presented their new build. The new design is heavily revised from the previous one.

For the public, the new property will include a bench, along with public parking spots for beach access, that the management will turn over to the town after building.

"It passes unanimously congratulations, I usually tell people you can't clap in these meetings, but that deserves a clap," said Anita Cereceda, Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency Chair.

Another project was also unanimously recommended for approval by the Local Planning Agency. The former Salty Crab restaurant is looking to elevate their new building to comply with code. The restaurant wouldn't have any parking spaces, and it's a tight fit between Margaritaville and Crescent Beach Park.

"How will you construct this building with literally no space around you?" asked Cereceda.

"The ownership is working with several contractors and investigating off site places to marshall," said the development planner.

The Salty Crab hopes to have their restaurant completed by fall of 2026, and the Estero Island Beach Club hopes to finish construction by summer of 2027.

Now the developers will be seeking final approval for their project from the Fort Myers Beach Town Council.

