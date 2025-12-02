Two Fort Myers Beach parks set to get full revamp after Hurricane Ian damage

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Lynn Hall Memorial Park on Fort Myers Beach will soon look very different, with brand new bathrooms and amenities on the way! It’s part of Lee County’s plan to revitalize this park and Crescent Beach Family Park after they were destroyed in Hurricane Ian.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works on the island daily, so he knows how much his community is looking forward to these spaces coming back. So, he went to see what people think about the plan.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved a $7.3 million plan to rebuild both parks. Lynn Hall Memorial Park, right next to Times Square, will get upgraded boardwalks, new picnic shelters, fresh landscaping, lighting, and expanded parking.

“Another 146 parking spaces will be added, and ten motorcycle parking spaces will be there also,” said Lee County Parks and Recreation Director Mack Young.

Crescent Beach Family Park, the open space on Estero Boulevard next to Margaritaville Resort, will also see big changes. It will get new sand and green areas, landscaping, and three shaded areas.

“We’re going try to have it ready to do different concerts on the beach with portable stages and stuff like that,” Young said.

Neighbors say this is exactly what they've been waiting for. “Everything is coming along and it’s exciting!” one person said. “It makes me feel wonderful. I’ll be coming back to visit more,” another added.

“I think it’s great news. We love to spend time here and I think it will draw even more people to the area and make it even more enjoyable for families,” a third neighbor said.

Young says the projects are funded through FEMA, park impact fees, and Tourist Development Taxes. Construction is expected to begin early next year and wrap up by the summer of 2027.

“I know a lot of people are going to really enjoy these upgrades we’re bringing to the beach so we can’t wait,” Young said.